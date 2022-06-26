KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The appointment of Isham Jalil as Umno Supreme Council (MKT) member is seen as an added value to Selangor Umno leadership, its liaison chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said.

He said Isham's appointment can be seen to be able to empower Selangor Umno, especially with the growing number of young leaders of calibre among the leadership.

"We, Umno Selangor welcome young people to join the leadership. I would also like to congratulate Isham on his appointment as the newest UMNO MKT member," he told a press conference after launching the collaboration between Summerfield and Didi & Friends here today.

Meanwhile, on the Malaysian cooperatives delegation to the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) General Assembly in Seville, Spain, he said the forum was in line with the aspirations of the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (KUSKOP).

Noh, who is also KUSKOP Minister, said the discussion involving representatives at the international level emphasised the role of cooperatives in developing a country after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As I see it, what is stated (in the forum), is in the same direction as what we have planned. The implementation of the strategy by the representatives of this forum is in line with what we are doing now," he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the launch of the programme today, Noh hoped that more local industry players would take a collaborative approach to take local products to a higher level.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also made a surprise visit to the location to mingle with visitors before continuing his survey on prices of perishable goods at Quill City Mall, this evening. — Bernama