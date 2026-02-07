IPOH, Feb 7 — The Perak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) recorded seizures valued at RM3.57 million from enforcement operations conducted throughout 2025.

State KPDN director Datuk Kamaluddin Ismail said the figure reflects the government’s firm action in combating various offences under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“In addition, a total of 124,917 inspections were conducted at business premises across the state. As a result of these efforts, 1,275 cases were found to have violated various offences under laws enforced by KPDN.

“The total value of compounds imposed also increased to RM1.13 million compared with RM358,200 in 2024, indicating that compliance levels among traders still need to be improved,” he said in his speech at the Perak KPDN appreciation ceremony with strategic partners here last night.

In a separate development, he said KPDN Perak’s commitment to public welfare is also reflected through the implementation of various initiatives under the Payung Rahmah, including the Madani Rahmah Sales programme and the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar.

“From January to December 2025, a total of 1,876 Rahmah Sales programmes were implemented, compared with 943 programmes in the previous year, with total sales reaching RM92.43 million, up from RM64.09 million in 2024.

“The programme also benefited more than 2.34 million consumers across Perak, providing direct benefits to local communities throughout the state,” he said.

Kamaluddin said the state KPDN has also been active in raising consumer awareness through various educational programmes, consumer rights campaigns and advocacy initiatives that benefit the public.

“Among the achievements in 2025 were securing second place in the Gerakan Pengguna Negeri SeMalaysia; first place in the Gerakan Pengguna Siswa SeMalaysia, through the Ipoh Campus of the Institute of Teacher Education Malaysia (IPGM), and second place in the Battle of Buskers competition through Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI),” he said. — Bernama