Former Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief Isham Jalil being sworn in as an Umno supreme council member, June 24, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/DrPuad Zarkashi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Former Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief Isham Jalil was appointed to the Umno supreme council today.

The news was shared by fellow council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi who posted a picture of Isham being sworn in during a meeting of the supreme council that is currently still going on at the time of writing.

“Congratulations, Mr Isham Jalil,” he wrote in his official Facebook account.

Isham’s appointment comes after Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was dropped as a supreme council member.

Isham was spotted arriving at 8.10pm at Umno headquarters here today.

Earlier today, it was reported that Tajuddin was dropped as an Umno supreme council member without any explanation via a letter dated June 21 that was leaked online.

In the letter, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan expressed the party’s gratitude towards the seasoned Pasir Salak lawmaker.

Tajuddin was named the ambassador to Indonesia by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government, but has yet to receive his credentials from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.