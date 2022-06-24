According to JPJ’s database, as of June 22, the number of LDL holders who have yet to renew their licences is 904,081 people, 14,216 (PDL), 197,030 (CDL) and 89,809 (PSV/GDL). — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — Vehicle owners holding the Malaysian Driving Licences (LMM) who have been given an extension of validity period and whose licence have expired beginning January 13, 2021, must renew their licence before June 30 so that they do not have to retake the driving test, said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

The deadline involves those with learners’ driving licence (LDL), provisional driving licence (PDL), competent driving licence (CDL) and vocational driving licence (PSV/GDL) through the exemption under Rule 19 of the Motor Vehicles Rules (Drivers’ Licence) 1992, he said.

He said the extension was granted following the implementation of the first phase of the movement control order 3.0 from June 1, 2021, adding that the announcement of the exemption was made by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on October 14, 2021.

He urged LLM holders to renew their licence immediately before the June 30 deadline to avoid having to retake the driving test, as stipulated under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and Motor Vehicle Rules (Drivers’ Licence) 1992.

According to JPJ’s database, as of June 22, the number of LDL holders who have yet to renew their licences is 904,081 people, 14,216 (PDL), 197,030 (CDL) and 89,809 (PSV/GDL). — Bernama