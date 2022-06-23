Sultan Nazrin Shah (second from left) is currently on a four-day visit here beginning Tuesday at the invitation of Lee (second from right). — Picture via Facebook

SINGAPORE, June 23 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he looked forward to building stronger ties between the republic and Malaysia, including the state of Perak.

He said this in his latest Facebook update on his meeting with Malaysia’s Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin Shah is currently on a four-day visit here beginning Tuesday at the invitation of Lee.

“Glad we could meet face-to-face again now that borders have reopened. We discussed regional developments and areas where Singapore and Perak can strengthen cooperation,” Lee wrote.

He appended his posting with a photo of him and Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Joining them at the meeting were President of Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council of Perak Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini and the republic’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

“We last met in 2019, when Tuanku visited Singapore for the Universiti Malaya-NUS Golf Tournament,” Lee wrote. He also wished Sultan Nazrin Shah a fruitful stay in Singapore.

According to Singapore Foreign Ministry, Sultan Nazrin Shah will have meetings with several Singapore ministers including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

“His Royal Highness will also receive a briefing on the Singapore Green Plan 2030,” said the ministry in a statement on Tuesday. — Bernama