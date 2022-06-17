The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has consented to the appointment of Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh as the new Perak Mufti for a period of two years, effective August 1. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 17 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has consented to the appointment of Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh as the new Perak Mufti for a period of two years, effective August 1.

State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said Wan Zahidi, who hailed from Gerik and is currently the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs chairman, is an Islamic thinker who had made great contributions to academia, research, education and human capital development.

“He has over 40 years of experience in the civil service and academia, especially in Islamic administration.

“He has held various important positions such as Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Consultant Specialist, Rector of Kolej Islam Darul Ridzuan, Federal Territories Mufti and Honorary Senior Fellow at the Islamic University of Malaysia,” Ahmad Suaidi said in a statement here today.

On May 30, 2021, Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria, 82, who had held the position of Perak Mufti since 1985, died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here while receiving treatments for Covid-19. — Bernama