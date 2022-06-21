Samirah Muzaffar (right) arrives at the Shah Alam High Court June 21, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 21 — Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers have been acquitted in the charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan in 2019, the High Court ruled today.

High Court judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman said the prosecution failed to successfully prove a prima facie case against Samirah, 47, and the two teenagers who are now aged 19 and 16.

The trio and an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is at large, were charged on March 12, 2019, with murdering Nazrin at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am the following day.

The hearing began on September 6, 2019.

The prosecution closed its case last February 14 after calling 57 witnesses.

MORE TO COME