SEREMBAN, June 19 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) will focus on strengthening the party first before deciding to establish cooperation with other coalitions or parties, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the priority now was building the ‘house’(Warisan) in state and seats that it has the potential to capture in the 15th General Elections (GE15).

“What’s important, is we strengthened our house (Party) first. Once we have achieved that, only then will we talk about collaboration and coalition partners,” he told reporters after officiating the Negri Sembilan Warisan Liaison Office here today.

He admitted that it won’t be easy for Warisan to contest alone in the Peninsular compared to Sabah but the Semporna MP said the party will scrutinise which coalition is more suitable to be formed to face GE15.

“We realised that it is not easy to contest alone but we are already used to contesting alone in Sabah. In Sabah, we succeeded as a single party, no coalition and I believe in the peninsular the formula will not work because here cooperation with other parties is needed,” he said.

Shafie added that the party has not decided on the number of seats it will be contesting in GE15. — Bernama