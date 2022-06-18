Warisan President, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (third right) at a press conference in Taman Shantin, Ipoh on June 18, 2022. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, June 18 ― Parti Warisan (Warisan) will only contest in parliamentary and state seats that it can win in Perak in the 15th General Election (GE15), its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said.

“In Perak, we will not contest all seats, we are selective about which seats we are confident about winning.

“It depends on finding the leadership in Perak to coordinate the situation to identify the suitable areas,” he said at the media conference after receiving party membership forms at a party event here today.

The Semporna MP said Warisan was currently strengthening the party and five divisions were activated in Perak since last year, Tambun, Ipoh Barat, Ipoh Timur, Parit and Padang Rengas.

Mohd Shafie said besides Perak, the party was identifying seats in areas in other states they will contest in and will announce them after studies have been coordinated at state level.

“Warisan is a multiracial party and after this maybe there will be a coalition of other parties as there are those who have reached out to me,” he added.

He had earlier received 1,200 membership forms in Perak from Perak Warisan chief coordinator Noor Hasnida Mohd Hashim at the event. ― Bernama