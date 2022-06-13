Abang Johari (front fourth right) watches a silat performance upon his arrival. From front right are Abdul Karim, Lee, Deputy Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II (Entrepreneur Development) and Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, and Juma’ani. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, June 13 — Sarawak’s proposed sovereign wealth fund is necessary to invest in the future of children in the state, particularly through education, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said this is why he will table a Bill on the sovereign wealth fund during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in November.

“If our financials are strong, we’ll give scholarship loans to our children. Maybe we will give free tertiary study for Sarawak’s children. That is my intention but our financial situation must be strong.

“We must keep our surplus revenue. I dare to say this because we are going to have good revenue streams,” he said at the N72 Lambir Gawai Raya Gathering 2022 and launching of Phase Two Project Integrated Community Centre (PICC) Taman Jelita off Taman Tunku last night.

He pointed out Sarawak must be prudent in its spending as the state is now developing well.

Besides generating revenue through the State Sales Tax on oil and gas produced in the state, Abang Johari said Sarawak is expected to generate revenue through the new economy approach of carbon storage.

He stressed the need for Sarawak to have a business-friendly policy that is managed well.

Abang Johari noted that Shell has moved its operations headquarters from Kuala Lumpur to Miri.

In view of this, he said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs to wrest back the Miri parliamentary seat from the Opposition.

“The P219 Miri parliamentary seat must return to GPS. Miri city must become the most famous oil city in Malaysia,” he said.

On the Gawai Raya gathering, he said it successfully displayed the genuine concept of Keluarga Malaysia, which is already practised by multiracial Sarawak.

“There are no racial and religion issues in Sarawak. That is why we (GPS) can win 72 seats out of 82 seats during the state election last year.

“It is because we are having similar objectives to develop our state and to protect our rights,” he added.

Among those present were Abang Johari's wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma'ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government I (Public Health and Housing) Datu Dr Penguang Manggil; Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; and Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.