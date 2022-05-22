Abang Johari (seated, right), Sharifah Hasidah (seated, left) and Juma’ani (seated, centre) offer the guests a toast as the event gimmick. — Picture by Chimon Upon/Borneo Post

KUCHING, May 22 — A new legislation will be proposed during the State Legislative Assembly sitting in November, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“God willing, there is more that I want to do. In November, there will be a new law and this is for the future of ‘anak-anak Sarawak’,” he said during the N7 Samariang Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Grand Margherita Hotel here last night.

Abang Johari, however, did not elaborate further on the legislation.

The premier also said the state’s sovereign wealth fund will be set up once the study on it is completed.

“They (grassroots leaders) are asking for a sovereign wealth fund; we will set up the sovereign wealth fund and this will bring positive returns to the state’s economy in the future,” he added.

Abang Johari added he is confident that the state government’s current focus on green economy, including carbon storage, will strengthen Sarawak’s economy.

He said as the world is facing climate change, Sarawak set up a new ministry — the Energy and Environmental Sustainability Ministry — after the recent state election.

“Sarawak is still ‘green’ and this is why we need to defend it, and capture carbon to be sequestered underground.

“That is why we amended the Land Code to ensure that it is legal for us to store carbon in the ground, and those who want to deposit carbon with us need to pay. Thus, this is a new revenue stream for Sarawak which will not affect the geological formation.”

He stressed that as the state moves towards the new economy, there is a need to ensure that the knowledge of the younger generation is on par to enable them to participate in the economy.

“I believe that the leadership of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will always come up with these new ideas for Sarawakians,” said Abang Johari, who is PBB president.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the coalition’s big win in the 12th State Election — winning 76 out of 82 seats — showed the people’s trust in the party leadership to lead Sarawak.

“Therefore, PBB and its partners in GPS will continue to work together in efforts to develop Sarawak and make it a developed and high income state by 2030,” he said.

Present at the event were the premier’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali who is Samariang assemblywoman; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki; Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; and Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan. — Borneo Post