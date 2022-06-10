A lab technician processes a test sample during a screening process for the Covid-19 virus, at the Institute for Medical Research in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — The number of new Covid-19 infections in Sabah is on a upward trend with cases rising for five consecutive days.

Today, 87 cases were reported compared to 67 cases yesterday, an increase of almost 30 per cent, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said although the increase in daily cases was predicted earlier due to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Kaamatan celebrations throughout May, the effect of the celebration has “overflowed” into June as many are still celebrating until now.

Flexibility in social activities is also a factor that has contributed to the higher incidence of new infections, he said.

Taking into account the ongoing festivals and school holidays, Masidi said the state Health Department expects stabilisation of daily cases can only be achieved by the end of the month.

Today, eight districts reported a higher number of infections, while four districts recorded a decrease in cases reported.

A total of 12 districts recorded one new case each, he said adding that Kota Kinabalu and Penampang, with 30 cases and 27 cases respectively, still top the list of districts with double-digit infections in the state.

Kunak and Telupid, which have not recorded any new cases in the last 14 days, have been declared green zones.

Of the 87 cases reported today, two patients are in Category 4, while the rest are in Categories 1 and 2.

According to the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 patients under Category 1 are asymptomatic, while those in Category 2 have mild symptoms.

Patients under Category 4 have pneumonia and require oxygen support. — Borneo Post