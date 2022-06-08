Political strategist Isham Jalil (pic) said his position as the Selangor BN information chief has ended after he received a letter earlier today from the state BN leadership informing him of their decision. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Political strategist Isham Jalil is no longer the Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) information chief, with immediate effect.

Malay Mail understands the decision to remove the Umno man was made by the state BN leadership coalition hours after he had updated his social media accounts on a police investigation on Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that he initiated on April 29 in relation to the "PASLeak” document.

Isham, a known loyalist of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said his position as the Selangor BN information chief has ended after he received a letter earlier today from the state BN leadership informing him of their decision.

“I have been informed today that my services as the Selangor BN information chief has been terminated with immediate effect.

“Based on the letter from Selangor BN, this is because the position of the state BN information chief is not enshrined in the BN coalition’s constitution,” he said in his latest Facebook post today.

Isham’s termination was confirmed by a letter signed by Selangor BN secretary Datuk Mohamad Satim Diman, attached to his Facebook post.

According to the letter, Isham’s appointment as the coalition’s state information chief was against Article 23 of the BN Constitution.

The 46-year Isham thanked all those who have worked and struggled with him during his service as the Selangor BN information chief.

“Our struggle is not over, so I urge you to continue this struggle even though I am no longer in the state BN leadership.

“I will assist as best I can even without any posts, and continue the struggle as a regular member as before,” he said.

Isham has been an up and coming political strategist who had gained popularity during the previous Melaka and Johor state elections where he was instrumental in BN’s campaign.

However, he was recently embroiled in a spat with Muhammad Sanusi after filing a police complaint against the PAS leader.

This was after Muhammad Sanusi had accused Isham last April of engineering the controversial “PASLeak” document that allegedly contained details of discussions and engagement to overthrow and incarcerate certain Umno leaders.

On April 29, Isham lodged a police report against Muhammad Sanusi after the Kedah MB had failed to apologise and retract his allegation.

Yesterday, Isham has uploaded the status of the police investigation on Muhammad Sanusi who is also the Jeneri assemblyman.

Last last year there was talk that Selangor BN, which Isham is part of, may attempt to forge a political pact with PAS for the coming general election in an attempt to wrest the state for the coalition.

The “PASLeak” document is a purported leaked political intelligence report containing the alleged findings of two PAS leaders after they reportedly engaged with several politicians from Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Among others, the document mentioned the idea of intervening in court cases to speed up the sentencing of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

PAS leaders have since denied the authenticity of the document.