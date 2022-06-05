A view of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building is seen at Dataran Merdeka. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Riding electric scooters is not allowed at Dataran Merdeka as the route is part of a public road that is not gazetted for this activity.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said this decision was in line with the government’s recent directive that no permission be given to riding electric scooters on public roads except in the gazetted areas.

DBKL also stated that yesterday, it seized two electric scooters rented to the public for the unauthorised activity.

“No permission has been given by DBKL for this activity. The enforcement personnel have also lodged a police report against the operator for obstructing the duties of civil servants while the seized electric scooters were taken to the DBKL Seizure Store in Jalan Lombong, Cheras,” it added in the statement.

Last April 26, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reportedly said that micro-mobility vehicles including the moped, personal mobility devices (PMD) and personal mobility aids (PMA) were banned from use on roads with immediate effect.

A moped is a vehicle fitted with two or three wheels and driven by people or electrical source with a speed not exceeding 50 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The PMD and PMA are vehicles driven by humans or electricity with a speed not exceeding 25km/h such as electric scooters and cars for the use of individuals with mobility problems. — Bernama