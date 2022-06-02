Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (left) tries out an electric trishaw (e-BECA) made by Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) durnig the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Tour in Kuala Terengganu June 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, June 2 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has expanded its Malaysia Techlympics programme to the east coast zone in conjunction with the fourth edition of the Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Tour in Terengganu which starts today.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim said he hoped that the programme would be able to attract more students and youths from the east coast to participate in Science, Technology and Innovation- (STI) related activities.

“It is hoped that this programme will unearth students’ abilities and talents in generating new ideas and creating innovations in line with Malaysia’s agenda towards becoming a high-tech nation,” he told reporters here today.

Malaysia Techlympics 2022 was launched by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in March with the aim of providing opportunites to those aged seven to 30 to participate in competitions and STI sharing sessions organised by Mosti.

Under Malaysia Techlympics programme, 25 competitions under five major categories covering engineering, computing and micro-computers, nano, Internet of Things, robotics, drones, science, mathematics, creative designing and animation as well as three dimensional printing and development, will be held from April to November.

Ahmad Amzad said Terengganu has a strong pool of talents in the field of innovation and this was proven by the success achieved by several schools in the state such as Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kuala Besut, SMK Megat Panji Alam and SM Imtiaz Kuala Terengganu at international competitions.

“Malaysia Techlympics will continue to help them polish their talents and commercialise innovations that will enable them to generate income,” he said. — Bernama