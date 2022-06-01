Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah grace the federal awards investiture ceremony at Istana Negara April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed Gawai Day greetings to all who celebrate it in Sarawak.

Their Majesties, in a post on the Istana Negara official Facebook account, expressed hope that the Gawai Day celebration will continue to foster inter -racial harmony and strengthen unity in Malaysia.

The King and Queen also hoped that the festival will bring prosperity, well-being and peace and happiness to all who celebrate it.

“Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai,” it said.

The Gawai Day celebration marks the beginning of a new padi planting season. — Bernama