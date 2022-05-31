Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative dengue fever cases in the country, to date, to 16,145 cases, up by 52.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 at 10,597 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 31 — The number of dengue fever cases in Selangor has gone up by 270 cases bringing the total to 920 cases in the 20th Epidemiology Week (ME) from May 15 to 21.

At the 19th ME, from May 8 to 14, 650 dengue fever cases were recorded in the state.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative dengue fever cases in the country, to date, to 16,145 cases, up by 52.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 at 10,597 cases.

“Nine deaths from dengue complications were also reported to date compared to five deaths in the same period last year,” he said in a statement, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recorded 121 cases followed by Sabah (119), Johor (82) and Kedah (43), during the 20th ME.

He said 41 hotspots were also reported in the 20th ME with 36 in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya and one each in Melaka and Sabah.

In the light of the high transmission of dengue fever currently, he said the people must be proactive in ensuring the surrounding of their homes and work premises are free of Aedes mosquito breeding grounds. “The authorities will also conduct search and destroy activities against the breeding of Aedes mosquito other than using prevention methods such as repellents and aerosol spray in their premises to kill adult mosquitoes,” he added. — Bernama