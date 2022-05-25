PKR’s party election committee chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the physical revoting on Friday involved branches in Tumpat, Ketereh, Bachok, Pengkalan Chepa, Gua Musang and Tanah Merah in Kelantan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — PKR has decided that the voting would be conducted again for 13 branches in five states this Friday and Saturday, according to Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the physical revoting on Friday (May 27) involved branches in Tumpat, Ketereh, Bachok, Pengkalan Chepa, Gua Musang and Tanah Merah in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (May 28), it will involve branches in Dungun, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman (Terengganu); Padang Serai (Kedah); Hulu Selangor (Selangor) and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah).

“The branches involved would hold voting again in line with the earlier Voting Postponement Notice.The voting centres would be informed as soon as possible,” she said in an announcement uploaded on the official 2022 PKR Election Facebook page today.

Earlier, JPP announced the voting had to be carried out again in 13 branches due to various technical issues which occurred during physical voting.

Following that, the unofficial result announcement date for Central Leadership Council (MPP) and branch levels has also been postponed and it would displayed on the 2022 Keadilan Election website on Sunday (May 29).

The nomination date for the election of 20 members of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Keadilan Youth Leadership (AMK) Council and Women’s Leadership Council were also be moved to Sunday. — Bernama