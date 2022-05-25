The Federal Territories Ministry have deployed personnel from DBKL to key areas such as Jalan Kuching, Jalan Segambut and Jalan Khidmat Usaha, to help stranded motorists. — Picture via Facebook/Federal Territories Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Several major roads in the national capital have been hit with flash floods following a downpour that began shortly before noon.

The Federal Territories Ministry have deployed personnel from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to key areas such as Jalan Kuching, Jalan Segambut and Jalan Khidmat Usaha, to help stranded motorists.

"DBKL workers are ready and are present at several locations to ensure water flows smoothly and to assist with traffic," the ministry said on Facebook this afternoon.

In a separate statement, city police said water levels in Kuala Lumpur started receding around 1.25pm.

The police added that most of the major roads in Kuala Lumpur, such as Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Imbi, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Pudu and Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah are now accessible to motorists.

At the time of writing, no reports of excessive flooding have been reported.

The Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel said SMART reopened to traffic at 1.20pm after it was initially announced the tunnel’s closure for flood preparation purposes around 12.08pm.