Our Facebook page link
Our Twitter page link
Our Instagram page link
Our Tiktok page link
Our Youtube page link
About Us
Advertise
Home
MALAYSIA
SINGAPORE
MONEY
WORLD
LIFE
EAT/DRINK
SHOWBIZ
OPINION
SPORTS
TECH/GADGETS
精彩大马
ARCHIVES
ABOUT US
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
ADVERTISE
精彩大马
Enter a word
Most Read
World
/ 4 h ago
Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
What You Think
/ 2 h ago
Renewing our passports is no walk in the park ― Sukeshini Nair
Singapore
/ 4 h ago
Malaysia’s chicken ban: Singapore F&B outlets, importers and markets brace for ‘traumatic’ disruption, price increases
World
/ 19 h ago
Ukrainian military pounds Russian forces with Western artillery
Malaysia
/ 4 h ago
Zahid: Yayasan Akalbudi’s RM360,000 to ex-EC deputy chief’s firm not to help BN register new voters, but to print al-Quran
Malaysia
/ 4 h ago
GE15: Klang Valley Umno Youth leaders call for seat reshuffles and fresh faces in bid to win back Selangor
Malaysia
/ 4 h ago
Zahid: Giving RM1.3m cash advance to police’s football club fits charity’s objectives of helping the needy; it’s not CBT
Eat-drink
/ 2 h ago
PJ Old Town 'char kway teow' is now at Taman Petaling Utama's Restoran Fatty Sum
Sports
/ 3 h ago
Real Madrid moving on from Mbappe, players and coach say
Showbiz
/ 3 h ago
Outside court, hardcore Depp fans want ‘Justice for Johnny’
Malaysia
/ 1 h ago
So who exactly are under investigation for corrupt practices during pandemic? DAP asks MACC
World
/ 4 h ago
North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, says Seoul military
Malaysia
/ 3 h ago
EU ambassador gives thumbs up to Sabah oil palm industry’s sustainable practices
Sports
/ 2 h ago
BBC apologises for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on ticker
Money
/ 3 h ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recession fears
Advertisement
Malaysia
Flash floods hit areas in Seremban
Taman Lee Siew Joo residents wade through floodwaters brought by heavy rain, in Seremban May 24, 2022. — Bernama pic
Follow us on
Instagram
, subscribe to our
Telegram
channel and
browser alerts
for the latest news you need to know.
Wednesday, 25 May 2022 9:44 AM MYT
Advertisement
You May Also Like
Related Articles
Malaysia
/
2d ago
All flood victims in Sipitang allowed to return home, says Sabah Disaster Management Committee
Malaysia
/
2d ago
Floods strike 17 Sipitang villages in Sabah, 32 evacuated
Malaysia
/
11 m ago
MyCC investigations will cover all players in the poultry industry, says Nanta
Advertisement
Just IN
11 m ago
MyCC investigations will cover all players in the poultry industry, says Nanta
37 m ago
CovidNow: Over one million kids in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19
1 h ago
So who exactly are under investigation for corrupt practices during pandemic? DAP asks MACC
Advertisement