KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — A total of 1,131,326 or 31.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have been fully vaccinated under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of Tuesday (May 24).

According to the CovidNOW website, a total of 1,683,567 children or 47.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The deadline for children to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under PICKids is May 31.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,910,553 or 93.5 per cent are fully vacinated while 3,007,101 or 96.6 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,084,603 or 68.4 per cent of adults have received a booster dose while 22,973,173 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,249,459 or 98.8 per cent had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As for daily doses, a total of 9,883 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday involving 3,809 first doses, 3,945 second doses and 2,129 booster doses, bringing cumulative total vaccine dose administration through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,826,089.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s Github portal reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the country yesterday, namely in Johor. — Bernama