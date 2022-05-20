In 2021, Malaysia imported 12,405 heads of cattle from Thailand in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration compared to 12,553 heads of cattle in 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SERDANG, May 20 — The government has given an assurance that cattle to be imported from Thailand for sacrificial worship ahead of Aidiladha will be those free of the lumpy skin disease (LSD) and foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said all cattle that is imported from Thailand will undergo a quarantine process and be certified disease-free before being allowed into the country.

“The Thai government will also ensure that cows brought into the country for sacrificial purposes or other reasons will be free of LSD and FMD.

“Cows imported for sacrificial purposes will undergo a 28-day quarantine period whereas the quarantine will be 35 days for other purposes,” he told reporters after officiating at the World Bee Day celebration at Universiti Putra Malaysia here today.

On June 7, 2021, the Veterinary Services Department (VSD) suspended the imports of ruminants (cows and buffaloes) from Thailand with immediate effect after accessing the risk of LSD in more than 41 districts in Thailand.

After several meetings, discussions as well as improvements to several import rules and procedures, the VSD lifted the ban on the import of ruminants from Thailand with immediate effect on March 15.

He said the import of cattle into Malaysia had been tightened to help prevent the spread of diseases such as LSD and FMD.

“The entry of cows from Thailand must be subjected to strict conditions. We expect more than 12,000 cows to be imported from Thailand for sacrificial worship this year,” he said.

In 2021, Malaysia imported 12,405 heads of cattle from Thailand in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration compared to 12,553 heads of cattle in 2020.

Meanwhile, on the expected food crisis in the country, Ahmad also said several measures are being formulated to ensure the country’s food supply is sufficient and stable.

“The ministry is also monitoring the problems faced at this time and what action needs to be taken,” he added.

Previously, the media reported that Malaysia may experience a severe food crisis if various problems such as inflation, rising oil prices, extreme weather, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue. — Bernama