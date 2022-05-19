In the first incident on May 8, the police found 3 kg of drugs hidden in a microwave to be sent to an address in Tawau, Sabah. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, May 19 — The police foiled attempts to smuggle syabu from the Klang Valley to Sabah and Sarawak through courier and cargo services at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in two separate cases this month.

KLIA district police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman said trhis led to the seizure of 28 kilogrammes of syabu, worth RM1 million, at the KLIA Cargo Complex.

In the first incident on May 8, the police found 3 kg of drugs hidden in a microwave to be sent to an address in Tawau, Sabah, while on May 11, drugs weighing 25 kg were found in two loud speakers, one to be sent to Tawau and the other to Kuching, Sarawak.

Imran said the syndicate involved was believed to be using a newly opened courier company in the Klang Valley.

"Investigations found the sender was using false personal details and address. The recipient's details and address are also fake, " he told a press conference here today.

Imran said no arrests had been made so far, and investigations were conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, he said, the police had been able to cripple several attempts to smuggle drugs through the KLIA Cargo Complex,with the seizure of about 56kg of drugs, worth RM2 million, since the beginning of this year. — Bernama