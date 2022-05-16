Perak Forestry Dept temporarily suspends all hiking activities at Gunung Suku

Relatives of the two women hikers who were swept away by a water surge while hiking at Gunung Suku around 5am yesterday, wait while search and rescue operations were carried out, May 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, May 16 — The Perak state forestry department will temporarily suspend all hiking activities at Gunung Suku near Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here.

Its director, Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said this was because of the rather dangerous situation currently caused by heavy rain that even resulted in a water surge in the area yesterday.

“Checks revealed no logging licences were issued in the vicinity of the area,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, two women, See Su Yen, 32, and Ng Yee Chew, 46, were swept away by a water surge, while hiking at around 5am yesterday.

They were part of a group of 29 hikers who heard sounds of a landslide and water surge on the mountain and decided to turn back.

Unfortunately, the water surge hit the group on their way back and both women were believed to been swept away by the swift currents.

Mohamed Zin added that all 29 hikers possessed permits to enter the forest reserve.

The search and rescue team found remains believed to be from one of the two victims under some debris at 10.20am today, Perak Fire and Rescue Department deputy operations director Muhammad Shahrizal Aris said.

Muhammad Shahrizal said the remains were found at a different location from where a leg was found yesterday evening. — Bernama