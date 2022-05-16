CovidNOW: Almost 30pc of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

According to the CovidNOW website, a total of 1,644,027 children in the same age group, or 46.3 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — A total of 1,058,626 children aged between five and 11 years, or 29.8 per cent of their population in Malaysia have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,904,772 of them, or 93.4 per cent of their population in the country, have completed the vaccination, while 3,002,404 of them or 96.5 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 16,064,239 individuals, or 68.3 per cent of their population, have received the booster dose, while 22,971,113 individuals, or 97.6 per cent, have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 23,246,597 individuals of 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 23,148 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 9,511 as first dose, 12,441 as second dose and 1,196 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,678,279.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, three deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor registering two cases and Selangor one case. — Bernama