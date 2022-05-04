An hour ahead of schedule, Air Selangor says water supply to Klang Valley fully restored

The Air Selangor logo is seen on a water tanker in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The interruption to water supply in the Klang Valley that began at 3pm yesterday has been fully restored as of 8am today, Air Selangor said.

The water company which touts itself the largest operator in the country had previously expected restoration to resume only at 9am today.

“Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and cooperation during this unscheduled water supply disruption period,” it said in a statement.

A total of 472 areas in five districts of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were hit by an unscheduled water disruption on the second day of Hari Raya Aidifiltri due to an odour pollution at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station, which in turn affected the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant and Bukit Tampoi Treatment Plant.

A similar odour pollution had temporarily suspended the same raw water pump station last Saturday.