Air Selangor announces water cuts to 472 areas in Klang Valley from 3pm on second day of Raya

The Air Selangor logo is seen on a water tanker in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A total of 472 areas in the Klang Valley will be affected by an unscheduled water disruption starting 3pm today, Air Selangor said in a statement this afternoon.

Five districts in Selangor and the two federal territories are affected: Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Kuala Langat, and Putrajaya.

Air Selangor attributed the disruption to an odour pollution at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station.

“Air Selangor would like to announce the temporary suspension of the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant at 6.15am and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant at 11.30am, 3 May 2022,” it said.

Berikutan kenyataan rasmi LUAS mengenai insiden pencemaran yang telah dikesan di muka sauk Stesen Pam Air Mentah Jenderam Hilir, Air Selangor ingin memaklumkan henti tugas sementara LRA Sungai Semenyih pada jam 6.15 pagi dan LRA Bukit Tampoi pada jam 11.30 pagi, 3 Mei 2022. pic.twitter.com/UtAVIMgUca — Air Selangor (@air_selangor) May 3, 2022

MORE TO COME