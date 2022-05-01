HR minister: 15,313 complaints received via WFW app

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said of the total, a total of 14,907 complaints had been acted upon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Working for Workers (WFW) application, a digital platform for workers, including foreigners, to submit complaints and problems related to labour issues, has received 15,313 complaints as of April 17, since it was launched on May 3, last year.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said of the total, a total of 14,907 complaints had been acted upon.

“Actions will be taken on all issues or feedback received through this application through the strategic cooperation of labour offices throughout the country that are close to the area of the employee’s premises.

“Apart from reporting employment-related issues, WFW also serves as a medium in delivering suggestions and feedback to ensure the well-being and interests of employees are protected under the labour legal system, especially the Employment Act 1955,” he said.

He said this in a speech in conjunction with the Workers’ Day 2022 which was broadcast live on TV1, today.

Saravanan said to optimise the use of WFW, the application would be enhanced with translation in 14 languages to encourage more workers, especially foreign workers, to channel any complaints related to labour matters.

He added that as an ongoing commitment to ensuring that the issue of forced labour in the country could be addressed collectively and effectively to protect the country’s reputation and image, the ministry, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), had launched the National Action Plan on Forced Labour (2021-2025).

Touching on the job market which is now more labour market-oriented such as the gig economy which offers higher income based on skills, Saravanan said his ministry would look into the need for specific legislation to regulate and protect the welfare of the gig sector workers.

“Currently, about four million Malaysians have joined the gig economy compared to only 500,000 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ministry is always concerned about the needs of gig workers and gives an assurance that the issue of the status of gig workers in the country, especially in terms of regulatory legal aspects, will be studied comprehensively with various parties,” he said.

In the meantime, Saravanan said his ministry would always strive to ensure the well-being and welfare of employees continued to be protected. — Bernama