PAS’ image not affected by PASLeak documents, says party president Abdul Hadi

The Marang Member of Parliament also said ties between PAS and Umno were not affected by the PASLeak incident which involved the circulation on social media of allegedly leaked documents containing minutes of PAS meetings. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MARANG, April 29 — PAS has expressed confidence that the circulation of the so-called PASLeak documents would not affect the party’s image.

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said this was evident from the popularity of PAS based on its increasing membership.

“Until today, we have received new members every month. Not fewer than 1,000 new members, sometimes 2,000 or 4,000,” he told reporters after delivering a religious talk at Masjid Rusila here today.

The Marang Member of Parliament also said ties between PAS and Umno were not affected by the PASLeak incident which involved the circulation on social media of allegedly leaked documents containing minutes of PAS meetings.

The documents claimed that there were plots by PAS to topple Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim was reported as saying that police had begun investigating the case and would call up politicians who were mentioned in the documents. — Bernama