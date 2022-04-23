Selangor police refutes denying detainee medical treatment

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, April 23 — The Selangor police have refuted a report by an online portal claiming that a detainee was denied medical treatment while being held.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Azman Ali said the suspect, who was arrested on April 17 on suspicion of being involved in the purchase and sale of ATM cards, was taken for treatment while being detained at the Selayang police station, Gombak yesterday.

“Yesterday when the suspect was in remand custody under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Selayang police station, he complained of fever and was worried if it was a symptom of dengue or Covid-19.

“As a result, the police from the Gombak District Police Headquarters (IPD) sent him for treatment at Selayang Hospital. The results of the doctor’s report stated that he had a normal fever and he had been given medicine and treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said the suspect was previously remanded for four days and during that period he did not complain of fever or illness.

In addition, Azman stressed that the police had strong evidence to detain the suspect to facilitate investigation into cases of fraud reported by victims in Serdang, Shah Alam and Gombak.

“Reports stating that the police engaged in ‘chained smoking’ (passing detainees around police stations) detainees or any arbitrary actions are inaccurate,” he said.

Azman was responding to a news report on an online portal today entitled ‘Lawyer says his sick clients didn’t get medical treatment in lock-up’. — Bernama