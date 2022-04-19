Johor to use Singapore’s Housing Development Board as benchmark in the development of affordable homes, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) during his visit to Singapore’s Housing Development Board, April 19, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BARU, April 19 — The Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) will make the implementation of the Housing Development Board (HDB) Singapore development concept as its benchmark in providing comprehensive affordable housing development planning in every district in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said to do this, PKPJ will need to take drastic action by having a detailed and focused housing development planning database with other agencies such as the local authorities, the Finance Ministry, PR1MA Corporation Malaysia, the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) and the banks.

He said PKPJ will also undertake the role of ensuring all development plans are implemented according to schedule and timeline so that the provision of affordable houses can be provided and meet the local demand.

“InsyaAllah, the state administration that was formed with the strength of PKPJ and coordination with other departments, this intention and commitment will be successfully realised,” he said on his Facebook page today.

Onn Hafiz also said he had visited the Singapore HDB which has built about 1.2 million affordable homes since it was established in 1960.

He added that the four-day working visit to Singapore which began last Saturday was a move to strengthen ties between the state and the republic. — Bernama