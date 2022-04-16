Lawyer Shafee offers to represent Sam Ke Ting pro bono

Sam Ke Ting is pictured at the High Court in Johor Baru April 13, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has offered free legal service to represent the driver who was jailed for reckless driving, Sam Ke Ting.

According to The Star, he said he is offering his service pro bono to Sam because he felt that she should be defended.

“I also feel that her appeal to the Court of Appeal needs to be heard expeditiously,” he reportedly said.

He said Sam should be given a stay of sentencing and conviction pending her appeal.

He stressed that she should also be given bail immediately.

The vice-president of University of Malaya Law Faculty Alumni Association said Sam should be allowed bail to prepare for her appeal with her lawyers.

“If bail is granted she has a better prospect of preparing her appeal with her lawyers,” he said.

He hoped that by representing Sam, he will be able to deliver a message about justice that has nothing to do with the race or religion of Sam and the eight deceased teenagers.

Sam, 27, was sentenced to six years’ jail and fined RM6,000 for reckless driving and causing the deaths of the teenagers who were riding modified bicycles in Johor Baru at 3.20am on February 18, 2017.

High Court judge Abu Bakar Katar delivered the sentence last week and denied her a stay of execution.