Anthony Loke says ready for Parliament to dissolve by early August, paving way for GE15

DAP leader Anthony Loke Siew Fook says the most important issue now is the government’s implementation of all commitments contained in the MoU, especially the legislation of the Anti-Party Hopping Act, before the dissolution of Parliament. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― DAP leader Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said his party and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) is ready for any eventuality after Umno’s top council pushed for an end to the Opposition pact’s deal with Putrajaya in July.

He added that this includes the dissolution of Parliament by early August ― paving the way for the 15th general election, which is only due by July next year.

“For Pakatan Harapan, the most important issue now is the government’s implementation of all commitments contained in the MoU, especially the legislation of the Anti-Party Hopping Act, before the dissolution of Parliament,” the DAP secretary-general said in a statement.

He added that the DAP central committee, his party’s top decision making body, has already given orders to all party members to prepare for the general election by August.

The MoU refers to the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability signed between PH leaders and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last year as a truce to enable Malaysia’s socio-economic recovery from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Loke was responding to yesterday’s news reports that the Umno Supreme Council wants the MoU to end this July 31.

He pointed out that the Umno Supreme Council’s decisions were between it and Ismail Sabri ― who is the Malay nationalist party’s vice-president ― and have no bearing on the PH-Putrajaya deal.

“It must be stressed that the MoU is an understanding between PH and the federal government and not with Umno's top leadership.

“There were also differences in opinions among the parties within the government regarding the timeline of the MoU as reported in the media,” Loke said.

He added that any official decision on the MoU is between the prime minister, who represents the federal government, and the top leaders of PH.

The Seremban MP previously said the Opposition coalition is open to extend the MoU till GE15 is called.