Kit Siang announces book on Malaysia’s future as his first project after quitting politics

Veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang says he has been thinking about Malaysia's competitiveness on the global stage and whether it is headed towards becoming a 'failed state' like Sri Lanka or can be saved from ruin in the near future. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang announced today his plan to write a book on Malaysia’s future direction after he retires from politics.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said he has been thinking about Malaysia’s competitiveness on the global stage and whether it is headed towards becoming a “failed state” like Sri Lanka or can be saved from ruin in the near future.

“My first post-retirement project is a book on whether Malaysia can reverse the national decline of the past half-century and become a world-class great nation by 2040 or 2050,” he said in a statement.

“Can we return to the principles in Rukun Negara on national unity, the doctrine of separation of powers, the rule of law, integrity and good governance, respect of human rights and liberties,

“And whether it is possible to retain Malaysia's talents for nation building,” he added.

The 81-year-old also invited Malaysians “who love this country” to share their views on these issues with him in the coming month, indicating that their views may be included in his planned book.

“This is the best testimony of our love and patriotism to Malaysia,” he added.

Lim announced that he was leaving active politics on March 20 at the DAP’s 17th annual congress here, stressing that he would not run for any public office or even internal party position.

He also refused an offer from his own party to be its mentor but pledged his full support for the new generation of leaders.