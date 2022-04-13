Malaysia's new Covid-19 infections swing up again to 9,002 cases, 30 deaths

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Health Ministry recorded an uptick in new Covid-19 cases nationwide in the last 24 hours with 9,002, up 1,263 from yesterday’s 7,739.



This brings the total to 4,342,559 cases cumulatively since the pandemic began in 2020.

This is also the third day Malaysia has recorded fewer than 10,000 cases since February 5 this year.

The ministry also reported 30 Covid-19 deaths, including six brought-in-dead cases, bringing the death toll to 35,341. Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 19 deaths.



Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that 16,986 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the cumulative recoveries to 4,180,763 or 96.3 per cent.



Of the new cases recorded today, 8,935 or 99.26 per cent fall under Categories 1 and 2, exhibiting mild to no symptoms, while 67 people or 0.72 per cent are in Categories 3,4 and 5.



Dr Noor Hisham also said 151 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 69 are confirmed Covid-19 positive. Out of that number, 97 require breathing assistance, bringing ventilator usage nationwide to 11 per cent.



ICU beds in Putrajaya are currently at 100 per cent capacity, while Selangor is at 51 per cent; however, most other states and regions remain below 50 per cent capacity.



There were 394 new Covid 19 hospitalisations of which 162 were in Category 3, 4 and 5 while 232 were in category 1 and 2.



Meanwhile, three new clusters were detected, bringing the total number of active clusters to 117.



The country’s infectivity rate or R-naught is at 0.84, with Selangor and Negri Sembilan the only two states with the same or a higher than average rate of 0.93 and 0.84 respectively.