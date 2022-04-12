Transport minister: Integrated transportation development to be main focus of Bandar Malaysia

A general view of the Tun Razak Exchange building in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A mixed model of transportation development for pedestrians and the safe movement of people, including the use of non-motorised vehicles such as bicycles, would be a key consideration in the development of Bandar Malaysia, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) management has given an assurance on this and the ministry would be monitoring this development to ensure the transportation needs are met based on sustainable development.

“I stress here that the development of Bandar Malaysia must take into account efficient and safe micro-mobility and public transport options in order to reduce congestion and the carbon footprint in Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook today.

Wee said this matter was decided in a discussion session on the Bandar Malaysia master plan this morning which was also attended by Transport Ministry secretary-general (sec-gen), Datuk Isham Ishak; Treasury sec-gen, Datuk Seri Asri Hamidin @ Hamidon and TRX City chief executive officer, Datuk Azmar Talib.

He said the main focus of the session covered several factors such as the need for public transport and mobility for the mega project in Kuala Lumpur that will be the main terminal of the MRT2 and MRT3, as well as plans for the high-speed railway (HSR) project in future.

“We were briefed on Bandar Malaysia’s proposed public transport infrastructure and the current status by the top management of TRX City (Tun Razak Exchange),” he added. — Bernama