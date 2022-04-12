Report: Plane, train and bus tickets selling fast ahead of Raya holidays

Pembawa president Laili Ismail said bus tickets to every destination in the peninsula from April 28 until May 1 are fully booked. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Travel tickets are selling fast ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday that is likely to start May 3, English daily The Star reported today, citing private and public transport firms that said they may increase ticket sales to meet demand.

Peninsular Malaysia Express Bus Operators Association (Pembawa) president Laili Ismail said tickets from April 28 until May 1 have been fully booked and only a few seats are left for May 2.

“We prepared about 300,000 tickets, but so far we have only a few tickets left for those who wish to travel back to their hometowns on May 2,” he was quoted as saying.

“Tickets to every destination in the peninsula from April 28 until May 1 are fully booked,” he added.

Pembawa has about 20 members which operate over 800 buses nationwide, according to the newspaper.

Laili said they plan to add more buses to meet the additional demand.

People have also rushed to get plane tickets. The Star quoted AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat as saying that ticket sales recorded a 20 per cent increase on April 1 for both domestic and international destinations.

The airline is expected to fly 75,000 passengers across all of its five hubs in Malaysia comprising Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Penang and Johor Baru, with some 130 guest service assistants on duty during the Hari Raya period from April 30 to May 4, he said.

Budget carrier Malindo Air public relations and government affairs director Raja Sa’adi Raja Amrin said while all flight dates are still available, travellers are encouraged to start making their trip back to their hometown plans early.

“Bookings are already coming in. Please book your tickets early to avoid the last-minute rush,” he said.

“All dates are still available, destinations that are selling fast are Kota Baru, Langkawi and Kuching.”

Meanwhile, KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha was quoted as saying that almost half of its 100,000 ETS and KTM Intercity tickets had been sold for the period from April 23 until May 8.

“Tickets from April 29 until May 1 from KL Sentral to Padang Besar have been sold out. KTMB will consider providing additional trains to cater to the demand,” he was quoted as saying.