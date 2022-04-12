Perak MB says no ban on kids at Ramadan bazaars, unlike in Melaka

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at the press conference after attending the State Level Customer Day at Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh April 12, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 12 — The Perak government will not be following in the footsteps of Melaka to ban children from going to Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaars in the silver state.

But Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad advised parents against taking their children along to these bazaars, saying the risk to contract Covid-19 is still high, especially due to the latest Omicron XE variants.

“We are still bound by the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council. Even though we entered into the endemic phase that does not mean we can do everything freely.

“The new XE variant can spread fast and easily infect children. So we advise all parents to be careful,” he told a press conference after attending the State Level Customer Day at Stadium Indera Mulia here today.

Saarani said Perak will not emulate the ruling in Melaka as such orders should be set by the federal government.

Yesterday, Melaka housing, local government and environment committee chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan will enforce the ruling on banning children from Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaars as a measure to curb Covid-19 infections.

Zaidi said this is in line with the Health Ministry’s advice that crowded places were unsuitable for children, especially those who had not been vaccinated.

He said he would meet the 62 organisers of the Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaars to ensure they comply with the stipulated SOPs.