Special Dewan Negara sitting on anti-hopping law cancelled after Lower House agrees to first refer constitutional amendments to special select committee

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The special one-day Dewan Negara sitting to amend the Federal Constitution that would empower the enactment of a new act to prevent Dewan Rakyat members from switching sides has been called off.

The cancellation notice of the scheduled special sitting was issued by Dewan Negara secretary Muhd Sujairi Abdullah earlier today.

In the notice, Muhd Sujairi said Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim was informed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the special sitting was called off.

“This follows a decision by the Lower House on April 11 to refer the constitutional amendments to a parliamentary special select committee for further scrutiny,” the notice reads.

Earlier, the Constitution (Amendment) (No.3) Bill 2022 for the first and second reading in Dewan Rakyat.

Although parliamentary debates were held on the proposed Bill earlier, the Dewan Rakyat did not vote on the constitutional amendment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the decision to defer voting on the constitution amendment was made following a meeting chaired between Ismail Sabri and Pakatan’s top leadership.

A special parliamentary session was called after the government proposed to add a new provision 3A under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution that would allow the enactment of federal laws to restrict freedom of association in relation to membership in a political party by elected representatives.

The anti-hopping law is expected to be tabled in the coming Parliament sitting in July after Ismail Sabri gave his assurance in a briefing to MPs and senators about the proposed constitutional amendment that took place yesterday.