Law minister: PM vows anti-hopping law to be tabled in July Parliament sitting

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks in Parliament, March 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given his assurance the anticipated anti-hopping law will be tabled in the July Parliamentary sitting, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today.

Wan Junaidi said the prime minister’s announcement came after a briefing in Putrajaya was held for MPs and senators about the proposed constitutional amendment.

The briefing session, attended by both members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, also saw the attendance of Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

“Overall, YAB Prime Minister explained that the Cabinet had on April 6 agreed to the need to amend Article 10 of the Federal Constitution to enable a law prohibiting lawmakers from switching political parties to be enacted.

“YAB Prime Minister also informed those present that the proposed Bill is expected to be tabled in July 2022,” Wan Junaidi said.

The tabling of a constitutional amendment related to the bill will take place tomorrow, to ensure that the proposed anti-hopping law would not contravene the Federal Constitution.

Separately, Wan Junaidi also said Ismail Sabri has given his backing for the formation of a bipartisan parliamentary Special Select Committee to scrutinise the provisions of the Anti-Hopping Bill.

Accordingly, the committee will comprise all relevant stakeholders including academics and lawmakers from both the Opposition and federal government.

“For the purpose of enacting the law, I have discussed with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) and the Attorney-General in agreeing for a bipartisan Special Select Committee to be formed specifically for the Anti-Hopping Act with all relevant stakeholders to determine the best provisions for the act,” Ismail Sabri was quoted as saying.

Wan Junaidi also said further scrutiny on the policy regarding the proposed Bill will be explained within the provisions since the Federal Constitution does not explicitly provide for it.

The briefing was attended by four representatives from the Opposition bloc, namely Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen and Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman.