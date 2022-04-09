Domestic Trade Ministry refutes Consumers’ Association of Penang’s claims, says vegetables are sold cheaper than last month

People are seen shopping for groceries on the eve of MCO 2.0 here at the Seberang Jaya Wet Market in Penang January 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 9 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has refuted the allegations made by the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) that the prices of several types of vegetables in Penang have increased.

Penang KPDNHEP director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghafar said that based on price monitoring and inspection conducted by its enforcement team, vegetables were sold at low and affordable prices by retailers.

“What was reported in the CAP statement is inaccurate, it is possible that CAP only targets one or two retailers.

“We have conducted price monitoring to obtain information from supermarkets and public market traders on the prices and supply of tomatoes, Chinese celery and coriander leaves which allegedly increased during the fasting month, but found that some were sold cheaper than last month,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Ridzuan said the ministry would continue to monitor prices and vegetable supply from growers and wholesalers to curb profiteering under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He also urged consumers to channel information to the ministry if they found traders hiking up vegetable prices unreasonably.

CAP was reported to have said that prices for curry leaves have increased from RM5 to RM15, Chinese celery (RM7 to RM12), coriander leaves (RM18 to RM22), tomatoes (RM5 to RM6) and the 450 gramme canned sardine (Ayam brand) from RM8 to RM9.50. — Bernama