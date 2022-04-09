Bukit Aman: DNA test helps police identify, arrest rape suspect after 12 years in Penang

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the suspect, aged 40, was arrested at 3.30pm at a goat farm in Balik Pulau after the police identified him using the DNA sample. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 ― A deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sample taken at the scene of a rape case involving a teenage girl 12 years ago has finally led to the arrest of a male suspect in Penang yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the suspect, aged 40, was arrested at 3.30pm at a goat farm in Balik Pulau after the police identified him using the DNA sample. However, he did not elaborate on how they matched the suspect’s DNA that led to his arrest.

“An operation was launched immediately to track the suspect and he was successfully apprehended and remanded at the Barat Daya district police headquarters for six days till next Wednesday to facilitate investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

“The police have never given up on obtaining information on the case and managed to successfully identify the suspect involved in order to bring him to justice,” he said in a statement last night.

Abd Jalil said the police were completing the investigation and would refer the investigation papers to the public prosecutor’s office for further action. ― Bernama