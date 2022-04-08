Malaysia records 11,994 Covid-19 cases with 36 deaths today

A health personnel holds up Covid-19 test strips indicating positive results in Seberang Jaya April 7, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Health Ministry (MoH) today recorded a mild decrease in new Covid-19 infections with 11,994 cases, compared to yesterday’s 12,105.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country is now at 4,292,585.

The ministry also recorded 16,603 recoveries, bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 4,099,786 cases or 95.5 per cent.

There were also 36 Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, up from 32 previously, and bringing the death toll to 35,228.

MORE TO COME