MACC says gathering evidence on alleged sale of land for airport in Seri Iskandar

IPOH, April 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Perak is gathering evidence and statements in its investigation into the alleged sale of land for the building of an international airport in Seri Iskandar, over 30km from here.

State MACC director, Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said it had received the documents regarding the sale of the 188-hectare land owned by the Perak State Development Corporation.

“We are studying these documents obtained from a number of relevant departments and the investigation is being conducted under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

He, however, declined to reveal more on the documents, other than saying that no one had been detained or called yet to give their statements over the case.

Earlier, Mohd Fauzi was reported to have said that the investigation was conducted upon receiving an official complaint on the matter from the state assemblyman for Manjoi, Datuk Asmuni Awi last April 5.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad reportedly said that the piece of land had been sold to a private company during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government administration but under the Barisan National (BN) state government, it was reserved for PKNP for the construction of an international airport.

The assemblyman for Aulong, Nga Kor Ming had during the State Legislative Assembly sitting, claimed that the land had been sold without the approval of the state government and said that it was a serious case of misconduct and those involved should be taken to court. — Bernama