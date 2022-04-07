Johor MACC nabs agency assistant officer for taking more than RM20,000 in kickbacks

According to MACC sources, the male suspect was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 12.30pm today after earlier appearing at the premises to give his statement. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 7 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have arrested a 32-year-old government agency assistant officer to assist in investigations into a case of soliciting and accepting kickbacks amounting to more than RM20,000.

According to MACC sources, the male suspect was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 12.30pm today after earlier appearing at the premises to give his statement.

“It is understood that in 2020 until last year, the suspect, who had previously worked as an administrative officer in a department, had solicited and accepted bribes from two project consultants.

“The alleged bribes were in return for leaking information related to the project that was to be used by the two individuals,” said the MACC source today.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The provision under the Act deals with a corporate liability principle where a commercial organisation can be considered guilty if any of its employees and/or associates commit corruption for the benefit of the organisation.

It is understood that the suspect will be taken by MACC investigators to the Johor Baru Magistrates’ Court tomorrow to obtain a remand application.