Bukit Aman: Over 100,000 outstanding traffic summonses since 2016 involve Singaporeans

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A total of 108,757 outstanding summonses were recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involving various traffic offences committed by Singaporeans between 2016 and 2021.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director, Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said of the total, 21,452 traffic summonses had not been settled in 2016 while in 2017 (19,275 summonses), in 2018 (30,946), in 2019 (24,846), in 2020 (12,128) and 2021 (110).

“The summonses issued were for various traffic offences such as driving over the speed limit, cutting queues, ignoring traffic signs, not wearing seat belts, using registration numbers that do not follow the regulations or specifications, no brake lights, causing road accidents and traffic obstructions, and so on.

“Singaporeans with outstanding summonses and have been issued arrest warrants can be barred from entering or leaving this country and the traffic offenders can also be arrested and charged in court immediately,” he said in a statement here today.

He also denied allegations that there were weaknesses in enforcement against the island republic’s citizens and stressed that JSPT always conducted the Foreigners’ Outstanding Summonses Operation (OSTWA) to take action against any of these traffic offenders.

“These outstanding summonses are also due to the failure to issue summonses to the traffic offenders because they do not have an address to enable the summonses to be posted to them.

“There is also a possibility that the vehicles involved have been disposed of as they have reached the lifespan allowed, based on the law of the country (Singapore).

“PDRM welcomes the registration of Singaporeans’ vehicles by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) through the Road Charge (RC) collection system and Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) records which will be effective at the country’s border gates soon,” he said.

Mat Kasim said the system allowed police to obtain information on the traffic offenders for the purpose of issuing summons notices. — Bernama