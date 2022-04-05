Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers calls for more clarity on foreign workers’ application process

People are seen wearing protective masks in public in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) hopes for greater clarity and consistency in the foreign workers application process flow in order to expedite their approvals and entry.

Its president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said this was to support the industry’s manpower needs as any further delays in getting workers would seriously hamper the country’s business sustainability industry and recovery journey.

“FMM welcomes the fact that the applications process is now completely online as this would ensure a more efficient and transparent application process with minimal human intervention.

“Nevertheless, it is important for the authorities to provide employers with a clear, consistent and transparent process flow of the application process including the guidelines, criteria, documentation, and terms and conditions to ensure a smooth and expeditious application process,” he said in a statement today.

Soh said this is particularly crucial given that the entire application process has now migrated to the Foreign Worker Centralised Management System (FWCMS), whereby the system was previously only used for the application of the calling visa.

“Employers may not be entirely clear with the new application process flow and requirements, thus leading to some teething issues as cited in the media reports.

“In addition, FMM would like to reiterate that it is very important that the reasons for any rejection or non-processing to be clearly communicated in order for employers to quickly rectify the application where necessary,” he added.

Soh said FMM has also requested that the current 30-day mandatory advertisement period under MyFutureJobs be shortened, given that the legitimacy of the need to recruit foreign workers is well established as employers would not opt to employ foreign workers if they are able to fill vacancies with local workers. — Bernama