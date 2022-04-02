Two dirty factories in Penang ordered to close for two weeks

GEORGE TOWN, April 2 ― A noodle processing factory and a soy sauce factory have been ordered to close for two weeks due to the dirty conditions, including the presence of rat droppings in food processing and storage areas.

Penang Health Department's Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) Environmental Health officer, Mohd Wazir Khalid, said during the “Ops Tegar 2” raids at the two premises, they found that the level of cleanliness did not meet the set standards.

“The two factories, located at Jalan Perak and Batu Lanchang respectively, were also issued with three compounds each, worth almost RM12,000.

“We also issued these factories a closure notice order under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 effective today until April 16,” he told reporters after the operation today.

He said during the inspection at the soybean-based product processing factory in Batu Lanchang, they found rat droppings, cockroaches and the premises that had been operating for the past 10 years were found to be neglecting hygiene by placing barrels containing soybeans in the toilet area at the factory.

He said that based on the investigation, his team had raided the factory two years ago with the owner being issued with compounds for similar offences, including being ordered to close for 14 days because the premises were filthy.

“Our inspection also found rats roaming in the factory and even the animals’ droppings were everywhere with cockroach nests also found in the soybean storage area,” he said. There were three male workers including two foreign workers were present during the raid.

Meanwhile, he said the inspection at a noodle processing factory found that it was operating in a dirty condition and even the equipment used was covered in dust.

He said there was even equipment in the factory which was also covered with slime and he believed that it had never been washed apart from the slippery floor. ― Bernama