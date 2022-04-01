Sabah, Sarawak reopen borders to the world

Officers from the Sarawak State Health Department use a body temperature scanner at Kuching International Airport, April 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — After more than two years in an enclosed climate of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Sabah and Sarawak also reopened their international border gates as the country entered the transition to endemic phase starting today.

Apart from opening air routes, Sarawak, which shares borders with Brunei and Indonesia, has opened its land gateways although the standard operating procedures (SOP) with the two countries have not yet been finalised.

Checks by Bernama at Kuching International Airport (KIA) found that the airport facilities and ground staff were ready to ensure that travellers, including visitors from abroad, comply with the safety protocols.

Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd (Scoot) from Singapore, which is expected to arrive at 7.30pm this Sunday (April 3), will be the first aircraft to land at KIA after the reopening of the Sarawak borders.

In addition, starting today, visitors to Sarawak no longer need to apply through the EnterSarawak application or fill in the e-health declaration form when entering the state, but simply to download the MySejahtera application and meet all other requirements set.

Yesterday, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in a statement asked Sarawakians to remain vigilant as the country enters the transition phase when its borders are reopened today.

Meanwhile, checks made by Bernama at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and the Tawau Ferry Terminal found that the situation was still calm as no international flights or ferries from neighbouring Indonesia were expected to arrive today.

A spokesman for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) when contacted confirmed that no international flights were scheduled for today, although KKIA was ready to receive flights.

The Indonesian Consulate (KRI) Consul-General in Tawau Heni Hamidah said it is expected to receive about 400 visitors daily from Nunukan with the reopening of the borders.

“At the beginning, only three ships from Nunukan are allowed to enter Tawau every day with an expected capacity of 400 and I also discovered that many people there want to come to Tawau,” he said.

Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) president Joseph Pang said Tawau was ready to receive foreign visitors in line with the set SOP of the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee.

Pang said MPT has carried out efforts to revitalise the tourism industry in the district, such as upgrading of popular tourist destinations and basic facilities in Batu Bersusun (Kampung Balung Kokos) and Taman Pantai Tinagat (Kampung Tinagat), among others.

“The latest project was to beautify the city of Tawau with street art of mural paintings on buildings such as the Tanjung market, supermarkets including public toilets. This could be a tourist attraction for Tawau,” he said.

Meanwhile, Semporna Bumiputera Tourism Entrepreneurs Association president, Kerino Jalani said the Sabah east coast tourism industry, especially the resort islands including Semporna, is ready to welcome back foreign tourists.

“From April to June, room bookings on the island and hotels in Pekan Semporna are full, these bookings are from domestic tourists (all over Malaysia) only,” he added.

He said that over the past two years, tour operators in Semporna had taken the initiative to upgrade hotel and resort facilities in preparation to welcome an influx of tourists. — Bernama