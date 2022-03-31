Dewan Negara sitting adjourns sine die

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim pictured with members of the senate after the adjournment of the sitting, March 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament of the Dewan Negara, which took place from March 21, has been adjourned sine die.

During the sitting, which lasted for eight days, the Dewan Negara passed seven bills after they were all tabled and debated by senators.

Among the bills passed are the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2021; the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Bill 2021; the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Also passed today are the Labuan Companies (Amendment) Bill 2022; Labuan Financial Services and Securities (Amendment) Bill 2022; and Labuan Islamic Financial Services and Securities (Amendment) Bill 2022).

The sitting also saw the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address approved, with more unanimous votes, after 26 ministries finished winding up the debate which lasted for three days, starting March 21.

The last day of the conference also saw the motion tabled by Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, on the MySejahtera application, being debated by 12 senators, followed by the winding up from Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, when winding up the motion, said data and information acquired from the usage of the MySejahtera application is fully owned by the government of Malaysia.

Thus, Khairy has assured all data kept in the database of MySejahtera is protected and is only for the control of the pandemic by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara president, Tan Sri Rais Yatim, before announcing the adjournment of the sitting, said that the details of the motion would be submitted to the Select Committee on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption.

He also reminded all senators to maintain the government’s standard operating procedures while observing the Ramadan month. — Bernama